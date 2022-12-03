Bexar County

Missing 6 Children Found Safe, Suspect Remains at Large

Both suspects have active warrants for Interference with Child Custody

By NBC DFW Staff

Bexar County Sheriff Office

The six children who were reported missing in Bexar County Saturday morning have been safely recovered, according to county officials.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they believed the children were in danger and have taken the mother, Jacklyn Davidson, into custody for her warrant of Interference with Child Custody. The other suspect, Jaime Davidson, remains at large.

40-year-old Jamie Davidson also has an active warrant for Interference with Child Custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call BCSO at (210) 335- 6000.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Bexar CountyBexar County Sheriff's OfficeTexas Amber Alert
