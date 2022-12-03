Missing 6 Children Found Safe, Suspect Remains at Large

The six children who were reported missing in Bexar County Saturday morning have been safely recovered, according to county officials.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they believed the children were in danger and have taken the mother, Jacklyn Davidson, into custody for her warrant of Interference with Child Custody. The other suspect, Jaime Davidson, remains at large.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Elaina Davidson, Raylan Davidson, Savanna Davidson, Maddilyn Davidson, Avangeline Davidson and Declan Davidson from San Antonio, TX, on 12/3/2022, TX plate 9SY pic.twitter.com/Nlj9sCpP2j — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 3, 2022

40-year-old Jamie Davidson also has an active warrant for Interference with Child Custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call BCSO at (210) 335- 6000.

