Businesses along a popular University Park corridor say a long-planned construction project is driving away customers and affecting their bottom line.

In what Brent Gamster says should be a packed lunch hour at his flagship Chip’s Hamburgers location, part of the main dining room was unoccupied on Monday.

“They’re afraid to come down here, they see the traffic, they think it’s going to be a nightmare to get here,” Gamster said.

Lovers Lane in University Park is undergoing a major overhaul, to improve more than traffic flow.

The city has a dedicated page for neighbors and businesses sharing details of a project that will improve utilities, add landscaping and create safer sidewalks.

The path to create an improved “Miracle Mile”, home to numerous small businesses, is an estimated 12 to 18 months, according to the city.

Andy Barton is the manager at All Vac, a vacuum retail and repair shop that’s been in business since 1937 and on Lovers Lane since the 1950s.

“This is our lifeline; this is all we do,” Barton said.

He said while many are longtime, loyal patrons, the expectation of losing additional nearby parking as construction continues doesn’t bode well for a business where customers often carry in vacuums.

“Walking half a mile for a customer, it’s just not going to happen,” Barton added.

The city of University Park says additional parking has been secured at Scotland Yard and at 4141 Lovers, east of Douglas Avenue, with the work to identify more parking continuing.

Gamster says a closed bank branch on the southside of Lovers has multiple parking spots that would go a long way to helping nearby businesses.

“That’s right there, in the same spot where we’re struggling to find parking, let’s figure that out,” Gamster said.

Until then, Chip’s placed a large sign outside that reads “open during construction,” reminding customers to support “family-owned businesses during this difficult transition.”

It’s a message Barton is sharing, too.

“Doesn’t matter if you come to me, go to any of these shops, call them,” Barton said. “We’ll deliver, they’ll pick up, we’ll find a way.”