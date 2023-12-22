Minnie's Food Pantry provides Christmas for hundreds of families

Minnie's Food Pantry hosted its annual Christmas food and toy giveaway Friday, more than 300 families received healthy meals and presents for the kids.

People in need started lining up outside Minnie's Pantry in Plano before sunrise. The line of cars stretched back almost a mile to U.S. 75/Central Expressway.

"It makes me so happy to know every kid will get healthy meal and toys for Christmas," said the pantry's founder Cheryl Jackson.

Jackson was once a homeless mom and when she turned her life around, she promised to give back to parents who might be in a tough place financially.

"I see me in every one of the kids, I see me in the mother that walks through. And though I am in the middle of the logistics, I pause and look in their eyes, because the eyes are the mirror to the soul and the soul is so grateful," said Jackson.

Jackson founded the nonprofit and named it in honor of her mother Minnie who dedicated her life to helping others.

Parents can take home food like meat and sides plus fresh fruits and vegetables. But children and parents also get to shop aisles of toys and other items.

"At Minnie's Food Pantry we've been doing this for 15 years and every year the need gets greater, and every year when we reach out to our sponsors, our sponsors say 'we hear you, and we will rise up."

Jackson is able to create a unique Christmas event with the help of an army of volunteers and major businesses who donate all year long.

"We're giving them toys, we're giving them food. Everybody's getting hooked up today," said Nick Smith the community relations coordinator with Witherite Law Group.

Jackson says she's most thankful to partners like Kroger and the Witherite Law Group which donated $20,000 to fund the holiday event.

"You can see behind me, the kids are grinning, the family is happy and it's a Merry Christmas to all," said Jackson.