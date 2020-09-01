Mineral Wells Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man in Connection With Death of Infant

The Mineral Wells Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the death of an infant.

According to Mineral Wells police, officers received a medical call saying that an infant had fallen and was injured at 1800 Southeast 14th Avenue on Aug. 14 at approximately 1 p.m.

Police said the male caretaker informed them that the child had fallen off of a bed.

Mineral Wells Fire and EMS units responded to the scene, where they found the infant unresponsive, police said.

Medics were able to stabilize the infant's vital signs, and the child was transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital.

The male caretaker informed investigators that he had been preparing a bottle for the infant the time of the incident. He said he turned around to find the baby had fallen off of the bed, prompting him to call 911, police said.

According to police, hospital personnel told investigators that the infant was suffering from serious, closed head trauma, and that the child's injuries appeared inconsistent with a fall.

The baby was transferred via helicopter to Fort Worth Cook Children's Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Police said the infant's mother, who had been away from the home on a personal errand at the time of the incident, told detectives she frequently left the infant with the caretaker and had never suspected that the caretaker had abused or neglected the child.

The Fort Worth Cook Children's Child Advocacy Resources and Evaluation team informed police that the infant's injuries were not consistent with a fall from the height of a bed, and the team expressed concern the infant was the victim of abuse, police said.

Detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of the male caretaker, 21-year-old Christopher Andrew Cervantez of Mineral Wells.

Police said Cervantez was arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

According to police, detectives were notified on Aug. that the infant, 7-month-old Kace Wayne Harrison, had succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

Investigators upgraded the charge against Cervantez to capital murder in connection with the death of the infant, police said.

Cervantez is currently being held in the Palo Pinto County Jail, and his bail is set at $1,000,000.