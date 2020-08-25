Mineral Wells Officer Terminated, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Inmate

A Mineral Wells police officer is out of a job and is facing several charges after being accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

According to a statement from the Mineral Wells Police Department, 49-year-old Israel Demitrius Gonzales was terminated following an investigation by the Texas Rangers who were responding to a complaint filed by an inmate at the Palo Pinto County Jail.

Specifics about the allegations against Gonzales have not been made clear, however, the department said the now-former officer was arrested Monday by the Texas Rangers and charged with violations of the civil rights of a person in custody, improper sexual activity with a person in custody or supervision and sexual assault.

Gonzales' arrest followed an investigation by the Texas Rangers in response to an outcry made by an inmate at the Palo Pinto Jail," the department said in a news release. "Gonzales' employment at the department has been terminated."

NBC 5 News/Mineral Wells PD

Gonzales had been with the department since February 2014. His previous employment is not yet clear and the department has released no further information about the ongoing investigation.

According to jail records, Gonzalez was released Monday after posting $225,000 bond -- $200,000 for the sexual assault charge and $25,000 for the civil rights charge.