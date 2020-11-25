Millions of Americans Traveling Ahead of Thanksgiving, Majority Hitting the Road

Millions of Americans are hitting the road one day ahead of Thanksgiving, with the vast majority opting to drive.

According to AAA Texas, about 96% of Texans are driving rather than flying.

“Originally we were looking at about a 5% drop in overall travel volume but since COVID-19 numbers have continued to rise we are going to see an even further drop,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Despite travel being down from years past, it is at its highest level at any time since the start of the pandemic. In airports nationwide, more than one million Americans are traveling each day and on the road, millions more are heading to see family.

“My husband’s family, that is where we are going this year,” said Grapevine resident Christie Partee.

Partee and her family opted to get together but said they are taking precautions. Ultimately, she said it was her husband’s ailing father that led them to decide to go ahead with a limited Thanksgiving.

“If this is dad’s last Thanksgiving we would sure hate to miss it,” said Partee.