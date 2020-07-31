Millions in Limbo As Unemployment Benefits Expire, Congress Has Yet to Act

As of now, more than 30 million Americans are collecting some form of unemployment.

Now, the lifeline helping keep those people afloat through the economic turmoil brought on by the pandemic is about to go away.

On Friday, the additional $600 per week in benefits set aside as part of the CARES Act for out-of-work Americans expires. For many families, the extra cash has been a lifeline, covering food, housing and medicine.

And Congress is still deadlocked on whether to extend the benefit. Negotiations for another round of funding are stuck, leaving millions of people in limbo.

Democrats had passed legislation to extend that $600-per-week boost through January, but the senate republican majority vowed not to continue it.

Some argue the financial boost is encouraging Americans to remain jobless, with many making more money in unemployment benefits than they did when they had a job.

In the latest discussions, Republicans want to drop those payments from $600 to $200 dollars. The White House also offered a one-week extension.

But Democrats are refusing a temporary deal. We don't know if one will ever be made on Friday.

This all comes as more than 1.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 52 million jobless claims have been filed in the U.S.

The Texas Tenants Union told NBC 5 that upcoming August rent is also adding to the anxiety right now.

"We've very concerned that there may be an explosion in homelessness if the policymakers don't step up to fix the situation," said Sandy Rollins with the TTU. "We've seen people offer rent as soon as their unemployment benefits came through and the landlord just said, ‘No, I'm going to evict you anyway.’”

The union is worried about the end to a federal moratorium on evictions at properties with federally backed-loans, also known as Section 8 housing. Dallas County has postponed nonpayment evictions filed after July 6 but that moratorium ends on August 5.

More than 3.5 million Texans have applied for unemployment since March, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. The latest data shows overall unemployment in the state is now topping 11%.

Resources for job-seekers

The TWC is pushing for people to seek out resources on their website, twc.texas.gov.

"Unemployment benefits aren't intended to be a long term replacement for work, so there are jobs available out there. Texas is hiring," said Cisco Gamez with the TWC. "If people are interested, they can check those out, and if they are looking for employment I would also recommend they reach out to their local workforce solutions office."

Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas claims there are thousands of jobs available in the area. You can start a search through their database by clicking here.

There are also two job fairs upcoming in North Texas.

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will be co-hosting the 2020 AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for details.

The Dallas ISD Career and Technical Education Department is hosting a job fair for students and alumni ages 16 to 24 on August 11 at the State Fair of Texas Fairgrounds.