Military Jet Crashes Into Lake Worth Neighborhood Published 1 hour ago • Updated 6 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 James Stinnett 2/9 James Stinnett 3/9 Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News A military plane crashes into a Lake Worth neighborhood, near Fort Worth, Sept. 19, 2021. 4/9 Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News 5/9 NBC 5 News A military plane crashed into a Lake Worth neighborhood near Fort Worth, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. 6/9 Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News A military plane crashes into a Lake Worth neighborhood, near Fort Worth, Sept. 19, 2021. 7/9 James Stinnett A military plane crashes into a Lake Worth neighborhood, near Fort Worth, Sept. 19, 2021. 8/9 Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News A military plane crashes into a Lake Worth neighborhood, near Fort Worth, Sept. 19, 2021. 9/9 Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News A military plane crashes into a Lake Worth neighborhood, near Fort Worth, Sept. 19, 2021. More Photo Galleries Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC Photos: Crescent Real Estate Bringing $250 Million Luxury Development to Cowtown's Cultural District ‘Chairy Park' in Denton Brings Whimsical Charm to Neighborhood Feast Your Eyes on More Foods Offered at the 2021 State Fair of Texas