Military Families Get a Taste of Christmas at Annual Holidays & Heroes Celebration

Military families are getting a special treat this Christmas season thanks to the Holidays & Heroes celebration.

A team of elves shopped and wrapped gifts for the annual event, and Santa Claus parachuted in to help kick things off.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“We are providing Christmas for 133 military families that are stationed here at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base,” Kerre Randel Ortegel, Founder and President of Holidays & Heroes, said.

The military families were nominated by their commanders.

The hangar at the Vintage Flying Museum was stacked with presents to put under the tree.

William Uzzell, a member of the Texas Air National Guard, was overjoyed with the gifts he and his family received.

“It’s amazing," Uzzell said. "I don’t know what else to say. I wouldn’t be able to get all of this for my family right now."

Caliber Collision donated a Ford Focus and Chevy Impala at the annual celebration.

One of the cars was a big surprise for Air Force Staff Sergeant Austin Sorge, who said he has never owned a car.

“I have some family issues back home, and I’m helping pay for medical bills, so getting this car will really help me,” Sorge said.

The gifts were extra special for the men and women who will be deployed during the holidays.

For families who sacrifice so much, being able to Christmas together can be the best gift of all.