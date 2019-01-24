Arctic Cold Front Moving Across North Texas

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

A glancing blow of arctic air pushed into North Texas early Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures into the 20s in most locations. Highs will climb into the 40s by afternoon.

Of course the cold is much more severe farther north. Across the Midwest and Great Lakes, temperatures will be dangerously cold.

For example, by Wednesday and Thursday morning Chicago will see low temperatures at about 24 degrees below zero. And that's just the air temperature! Wind chill values could easily be 50 to 60 degrees below zero for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and northern Illinois.

Expected lows Wednesday morning:

For North Texas, a gradual warming trend can be expected the rest of the work and school week with chilly mornings and temperatures in the 50s during the day.

Showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures by the weekend should be back into the 60s.

