Midwestern State University Joins Texas Tech University System

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed House Bill 1522 which officially instated Midwestern State University as part of the Texas Tech University System.

“This is a great day for the Texas Tech University System, and I am ecstatic to welcome the entire MSU Texas family to the TTU System,” said TTU Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell in a statement.

MSU will be the fifth institution to join the TTU system. The TTU system includes Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Sciences Center, Angelo State University, and Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso.

Senators, Representatives, and various local government members are excited to have MSU join … I am now excited to see the additional growth and prosperity for our local university by being part of the Texas Tech University System,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, an MSU graduate.

MSU will officially be part of the TTU system beginning Sept. 1. The university also has a satellite campus in Flower Mound.

Today is a great day for the Texas Tech University System as we welcome the @MSUTexas students, faculty, staff, administration and alumni to the @TTUSystem family! pic.twitter.com/l89i9u1fGg — Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (@TeddLMitchell) June 8, 2021