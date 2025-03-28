Midlothian to host discussion about fentanyl awareness

Officials in Midlothian are hosting a discussion Friday on the awareness of fentanyl and how North Texans can work together to protect their community.

The event will take place on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center, located at 1 Community Circle Drive.

The discussion will be hosted by the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Reach Council, the Midlothian Police Department, Congressman Jake Ellzey’s office, and Midlothian ISD.

According to Midlothian officials, the event will provide information on the fentanyl use, its impact on the community, and proactive steps for prevention.

Attendees will hear from experts, local officials, and community leaders as they address the realities of fentanyl use, identify warning signs, and share resources to keep families and neighborhoods safe.

To register for the event, visit the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce website.