Midlothian ISD Trustee Apologizes for Blackface Photos

A Midlothian School Board Trustee is apologizing after pictures of her in blackface were published in the Dallas Observer.

The photos of Tammy Tobey were from of Halloween costume party in 2012, the report said.

The school board held a meeting on Tuesday to address the issue, during which some community members called for Tobey to resign.

Tobey apologized and did not say if she would resign. According to Matt Sanders, the Midlothian ISD Board President, Tobey has stated she plans to remain on the Board and seek re-election in November.

The Midlothian School Board Trustees passed a motion on Tuesday to address racial ignorance and improve awareness within the district.

Sanders said any offensive, demeaning, or inappropriate behaviors by MISD Board of Trustees members, staff members, teachers, or students is unacceptable and is not representative of the Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees nor the Midlothian Independent School District.