Midlothian City Council Member Killed in Crash

Midlothian City Council member Art Pierard was killed in a crash, city officials said Thursday.

Pierard, a member of the city council since 2018, died following the crash on North Interstate 35E near South U.S. Highway 77 in Waxahachie, according to Mayor Richard Reno.

"He enjoyed visiting with residents and was passionate about Midlothian," Reno said in a written statement. "He brought a unique and positive perspective to the City. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him."

The mayor said Pierard's accomplishments included the passage of the senior citizen's tax freeze and a reduction of the city tax rate.