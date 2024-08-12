Middle-schooler hit by car on first day of school in Kaufman County

A middle school student was injured on Terrell Independent School District's first day of school after being struck by a car early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at Furlough Middle School in the 1300 block of Colquitt Road.

Terrell police said responding officers learned a vehicle hit the child in the school's student drop-off area. The student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"With the start of school, this is a reminder to be mindful of students crossing the roadway in the school areas," the Terrell Police Department said in a released statement.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed concerning the incident. Authorities also did not reveal the name of the driver who allegedly hit the child.