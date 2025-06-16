Middle East tensions could lead to higher gas prices in North Texas, experts say

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, North Texas energy experts are closely monitoring the impact on global oil markets — and warning that rising prices at the pump may not be far behind.

Over the weekend, both countries exchanged military strikes in a show of force that’s now threatening to disrupt key oil trade routes.

One of the biggest concerns: the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but critical waterway between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows.

“I’m pretty sure our American assets will be watching these tankers now to make sure they get out of these hostile waters,” said Rey Trevino III, director of operations with Pecos Country Operating in Fort Worth and a lifelong oil & gas expert.

As of Monday, the strait remains open, but an Iranian senior official said the country is considering closing the waterway, according to reports from CNBC. Industry insiders say if Iran moves to shut it down, the ripple effects could hit U.S. drivers hard. A closure of the strait could push oil prices above $100 per barrel, according to Goldman Sachs.

“Oil prices have already gone up about 6% to 10%, depending on the time of day. This is just something very fluid that we’re going to continue to watch,” said Trevino on Friday. “That is pure speculation and fear that we saw in the markets within those several hours.”

Trevino also has a YouTube page where he posts updates on the markets, as he and other industry leaders keep a close eye on the conflict.

Trevino said while global oil prices respond almost instantly to geopolitical conflicts, gas prices at the pump tend to lag behind by a few weeks.

"We knew that things were getting hairy when President Trump quietly announced that he was pulling all Americans out of that area. But with this being said, I would expect gasoline prices to go up a little bit,” Trevino said.

According to AAA Texas, gas prices in Dallas County are currently averaging $2.81 a gallon, the highest in the area so far this year. However, it is still lower than prices at this time in 2024. The average across Texas is $2.73 as of Monday.

Even so, Trevino urges drivers to be aware of possible price gouging in the short term, as stations adjust to the market changes.

“We won’t actually see a price change at the pump for the next two to three weeks,” he said.

There is a small silver lining: the United States is producing more oil than ever, nearly 14 million barrels per day. However, Americans consume roughly 21 million barrels daily, which means foreign oil continues to play a vital role.

“Getting our oil from our foreign alliance partners is key – Saudi Arabia, places like that that are allies of America, are always a great thing. So we will continue to do that,” Trevino said. “Also, I do expect us to build more refineries here in America that can refine American sweet crude that we produce. The majority of refineries here in America actually produce the oil that is produced across the world rather than here in America.”

Trevino says this moment underscores the importance of rebuilding the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which has been tapped in recent years to offset past price shocks.

“The Middle East is imperative not only to the American supply of oil, but to the world. And when you notice that we still need a third of our oil from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia and the OPEC countries, that just shows right there how important it is,” he said.

For now, analysts say the situation is unfolding hour by hour, and its impact on North Texas fuel prices will depend heavily on what happens next in the Middle East.