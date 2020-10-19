Microsoft to Hire Hundreds of Texas Employees, Signs Short-Term Lease in Southlake

Microsoft is coming to Southlake and hiring more than 500 new employees.

According to a company spokesperson, Microsoft has signed a short-term lease with VariSpace for 80,000 square feet at 1900 West Kirkwood Boulevard.

This announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said that the technology company would invest over $30 million for a strategic hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area last year.

"Microsoft is constantly evaluating our real estate portfolio to ensure we provide an exceptional place to work and create greater collaboration and community for our employees around the world," a spokesperson told Southlake Style. "The company considers various real estate strategies, including traditional and co-working options, to determine which best supports specific business objectives in markets."

Microsoft is expected to move into the space in early 2021.

The company currently has seven locations in Texas, with the closest of which is located at 7000 State Highway 161 in Dallas, according to its website.