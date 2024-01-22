Michael Ebie, your missing UNT class ring has been found

An NBC 5 viewer in Lewisville is looking for help returning a class ring to its rightful owner.

NBC 5 viewer Sam reached out Monday and said he found a 1985 University of North Texas class ring while in the men's room at Vista Ridge Mall on Sunday. Sam told NBC 5 he called us after first reaching out to UNT who said they weren't able to help track down the owner.

The ring has The University of North Texas across the top and on one side it has the year 1985. Details about the other side and what's included in the inscription, other than the owner's name, are being withheld so that only the owner can identify the ring.

If you are Michael Ebie or if you know him, email newstips@nbcdfw.com and we'll forward your contact info to Sam.