Mexico Reports 2 Migrant Children Found Dead In Rio Grande

Immigration authorities in Mexico reported Thursday the bodies of two children, apparently migrants, have been found in the waters of the Rio Grande.

The National Immigration Institute said the U.S. Border Patrol reported recovering the body of a girl who had been reported missing in the river on March 4.

The institute said the girl appeared to be Nicaraguan, based on the clothes she was wearing.

She had been reported missing near Ciudad Acuna, across the river from Del Rio, Texas.

Meanwhile, Ciudad Acuna firefighters found the second body, a boy.

The boy's family had tried to cross the river, but while the father was able to return to the riverbank, the mother and boy disappeared.

The institute said teams continued to search for the mother. All had apparently been trying to cross the river, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo, in a bid to reach the United States.

