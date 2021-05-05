Mexican Restaurants Make the Most of Cinco de Mayo Holiday, Reflect on Struggles of 2020

After surviving what might go down as the worst year for restaurants in recent decades, Mexican restaurants across North Texas prepared for an especially busy Cinco de Mayo holiday.

“Cinco de Mayo last year we were operating at 25% capacity, we were doing to go’s – it is definitely 10 times better than last year,” said Christian Lujano, a manager at Hugo's in Irving.

Cinco De Mayo has long been one of the busiest days for Mexican and Latin American restaurants but this year many also hope it is the start of a continued push towards normalization.

“We hope to invigorate this year, starting today with Cinco de Mayo – hopefully start getting everyone out,” said Heriberto Ramos, owner of Tres Betos in Fort Worth.

Looking further ahead, Ramos also hopes the recent surge in people going back out to eat will continue through the summer months.

“For the coming summer and the Fourth of July I expect people to come out and enjoy themselves and somewhat back to normal,” said Ramos.

At Hugo’s, capacity indoors is still limited to 75% but is back to 100% outside. Lujano is optimistic in months to come things will continue to push closer and closer to normal.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody so we are definitely hoping to bring more joy to our customers today,” said Lujano.