Cinco de Mayo

Mexican Restaurants Make the Most of Cinco de Mayo Holiday, Reflect on Struggles of 2020

By Jack Highberger

After surviving what might go down as the worst year for restaurants in recent decades, Mexican restaurants across North Texas prepared for an especially busy Cinco de Mayo holiday.
NBC 5 News

After surviving what might go down as the worst year for restaurants in recent decades, Mexican restaurants across North Texas prepared for an especially busy Cinco de Mayo holiday.

“Cinco de Mayo last year we were operating at 25% capacity, we were doing to go’s – it is definitely 10 times better than last year,” said Christian Lujano, a manager at Hugo's in Irving.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cinco De Mayo has long been one of the busiest days for Mexican and Latin American restaurants but this year many also hope it is the start of a continued push towards normalization.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Waxahachie 28 mins ago

‘God Just Spared Us': Waxahachie Family Prayed as EF-2 Tornado Hit Home

“We hope to invigorate this year, starting today with Cinco de Mayo – hopefully start getting everyone out,” said Heriberto Ramos, owner of Tres Betos in Fort Worth.

Looking further ahead, Ramos also hopes the recent surge in people going back out to eat will continue through the summer months.

“For the coming summer and the Fourth of July I expect people to come out and enjoy themselves and somewhat back to normal,” said Ramos.

At Hugo’s, capacity indoors is still limited to 75% but is back to 100% outside. Lujano is optimistic in months to come things will continue to push closer and closer to normal.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody so we are definitely hoping to bring more joy to our customers today,” said Lujano.

This article tagged under:

Cinco de MayoFort WorthIrving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us