The Metropolitan Dream Center that serves individuals and families in need in the Dallas and Fort Worth area is asking for coat donations for older children and teens.

The nonprofit organization asks if you have coat donations and want to deliver them at their Dallas location to call to set up a time to drop them off.

Donations can also be made online.

Nearly 400 families were assisted over the weekend, according to MDC.