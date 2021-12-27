Methodist Mansfield Hospital to Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary With Drone Light Show

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center will celebrate 15 years in the community Monday night with a drone show.

On Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m., the hospital will host the first drone light show in the city of Mansfield. Fifty lit drones will fly above the hospital and create holiday and anniversary-themed scenes.

The show is expected to be seen from up to a mile away.

"It has truly been a privilege to serve our patients and families here in Mansfield and in the surrounding communities," Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez Jr. said in a prepared statement. "We have a beautiful, patient-centered, advanced facility, but it is our dedicated people who are highly skilled and honored locally and nationally who are the heart and soul of this hospital."

Over the last 15 years, the hospital has more than tripled in bed capacity from 88 to 262, grown to employ 1,300 nurses and other staffers, and now has 256 independently practicing physicians on staff. Since 2006, the hospital has totaled nearly 700,000 ER visits, delivered more than 23,000 babies, performed more than 53,000 surgeries, and treated nearly 1.2 million patients.

The hospital is also designated a Level III Advanced Trauma Center, a Level II Neonatal Facility, and a Maternal Level III subspecialty care facility in perinatal care.

This year the hospital also joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and the City of Mansfield to bring the first Texas Tech University System satellite campus to Tarrant County on the hospital's 23-acre campus.