Metallica Concert to be Shown at Texas Motor Speedway

Metallica has confirmed its return to the stage for the first time since September 2019.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing Aug. 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, including Big Hoss, the world's largest HDTV at Texas Motor Speedway.

The concert will feature material from throughout their entire career.

Presale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on Aug. 12. General on-sale will begin on Aug. 14.