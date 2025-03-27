Metal fabricating company owner in Allen explains how they are navigating tariffs on imports

The name says it all at All Metals Fabricating in Allen.

The company makes items used everywhere from telecom, energy, and even healthcare.

“We make the machine, the enclosure for the machine, that keeps you alive while you have an open-heart surgery,” All Metals Fabricating CEO Lance Thrailkill said. “The easiest way to describe it is we can take a sheet of metal and cut it and bend it into just about anything.”

Tariffs on metal imports has Thrailkill laser focused on the changing landscape.

“I'm hoping and trusting that, big picture wise, that this will all work out and be beneficial for, you know, our economy,” Thrailkill said.

But for now, the impact of the tariffs means higher prices falling down on him and his customers.

“It's impacted us by our costs on aluminum steel, which have gone up about 30% to 40%,” Thrailkill said. “That means us passing that cost on to our customers. We're business to business in terms of who our customers are.”

Thrailkill added that with the ever-changing landscape of tariffs, they advised customers to act now.

“It also creates a sense of urgency, which can be a good thing with customers because we're having to tell them this pricing is only good right now, so you need to place your order now, because they are anticipating two more hikes in the material pricing,” Thrailkill said.

The company has survived other economic twists and turns in the past. Thrailkill is confident they'll come through this too, but he's hoping things smooth out sooner rather than later.

“Stability,” Thrailkill said. “That what we need, is stability, and it's the volatility is what's painful for everybody, and that creates uncertainty, which uncertainty hurts the stock market.”