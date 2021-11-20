Meta Grants $300K to Fort Worth ISD Career and Technical Education Department

High school students in Fort Worth ISD will soon have a new virtual reality trailer to learn about STEM-based careers thanks to a $300,000 grant from Meta, formerly the Facebook company.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the High School Mobile VR Experience will travel to every high school in the district to provide a virtual reality experience for students who want to learn about future career options.

The High School Mobile VR Trailer will give students skills that can help launch them into technical careers by providing virtual access to equipment not available on campus, district officials said.

Fort Worth ISD said these experiences will also expose students to careers that are both familiar and new, making students better prepared to make informed decisions about their future.

According to district officials, the project is the latest example of the longstanding partnership between Fort Worth ISD and Meta. For the last three years, Meta employees have invested their time through student mentors and have also provided robotics equipment, funding for teacher professional development, and access coding and computer science curriculum.

"This forward-thinking approach to students' future career pathways is just the type of initiative that Meta likes to support with our education partners, said Holli Davies, community development regional manager at Meta. "We could not be prouder of our partnership with Fort Worth ISD and truly thank you all for the passion you bring to the district each day."

Meta is also the new title sponsor of the Facebook Chair for Teaching Excellence in Career and Technical Education, awarding a $5,000 honorarium to an exemplary teacher in the CTE field, Fort Worth ISD said.

Meta has been a part of the Tarrant County community since it broke ground on its Fort Worth Data Center in 2015.