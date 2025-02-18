Messages filled with ‘hate speech' distributed in Prosper neighborhoods

Officials in Prosper are alerting residents to packets containing hate speech that were distributed in neighborhoods over the weekend.

Police are asking residents of the Willow Ridge and La Cima subdivisions to review their home surveillance video for anything that showed someone distributing the packets or appearing to litter.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"While individuals have a right to espouse these divisive views, littering in neighborhoods will never be tolerated," the police department said. "It is imperative that police obtain any video evidence and weigh any physical evidence so proper charges may be filed."

In a statement on social media, Prosper Mayor David Bristol had a strong message, saying as a combat veteran, he fought for First Amendment rights, but the only thing he'd fight harder is hate.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I am shocked and saddened to see, once again, the littering of hate messaging in neighborhoods in our Town. These views are not embraced by our residents or the Town leadership nor are they welcome or wanted in any part of this community," Bristol said. "The Town of Prosper represents a beautiful combination of cultures and colors, backgrounds and beliefs. Every individual and family matters to our community. I understand First Amendment rights; as a combat veteran, I fought for them. The only thing I would fight harder is hate. To whoever is littering our neighborhoods with your filth, please take your evil views elsewhere. They are not welcome in Prosper, Texas.”

Officials with the police and the city did not reveal the content of the messages.

"Let’s unite as a community and bring to justice those who wish to throw hateful bulk trash throughout neighborhoods in the Town of Prosper," police said. "Together, we can overcome that which was intended for evil with justice and goodwill as we rid our streets and community of this type of behavior."