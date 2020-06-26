Mesquite to Address Illegal Fireworks for Independence Day

Mesquite will be cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day in response to the fireworks industry expecting a record breaking year in sales.

On top of illegal fireworks, the city will address gunfire and drunk driving.

In Mesquite, it is illegal to own or use fireworks and to shoot a gun into the air.

Through a press release, Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato said, "Our message to those in Mesquite with fireworks is that our deployment teams will be out in neighborhoods, we will seize your illegal fireworks and issue you a citation. And, for those who choose to participate in celebratory gun fire, we will arrest you for firing a gun into the air."

As part of the city's Celebrate Safely campaign, it is adding the dangers of drunk driving to the messaging. Extra officers will be out throughout the holiday weekend looking for impaired and intoxicated drivers.

A DWI can result in up to $17,000 in fines, possible jail time and loss of a driver's license.

It can cost as much as $4,000 and the possibility of up to one year in jail for the illegal discharge of a firearm.

The discharge of illegal fireworks can cost up to $835 in city fines and court costs.

The possession of illegal fireworks can cost up to $585 in city fines and court costs.

To report these illegal activities, the public should contact the city and provide the address of the incident.

For gunfire reports, citizens can call non-emergency dispatch at 972-285-6336.

For fireworks reports, call non-emergency dispatch at 972-285-6336, email fireworks@mesquitepolice.org or use the Police Web Report tool at www.cityofmesquite.com/CelebrateSafely.

To report a potential DWI, the Mesquite Police Department says stay away and call 911.