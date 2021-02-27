Mesquite

Mesquite Supplies Free Water to Residents in Need

By Logan McElroy

Telemundo 39 / NBC 5

After the winter storm in North Texas caused plumbing issues across the state, the city of Mesquite is committing to step in and help its residents who are still without water.

Each household in need will get one case of bottled water while supplies last, according to the city.

The city will distribute the water Sunday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department, located at 777 N. Galloway Avenue.

The city asks that only citizens in need attend the event to ensure those enduring extreme situations can have water.

