Mesquite Santa Cop Toy Parade Canceled

The Mesquite Santa Cop Toy Parade has been canceled.

The parade was scheduled to make its way through Mesquite on Saturday, but due to the death of a Mesquite police officer in the line of duty on Friday, organizers decided to cancel the event.

Volunteers will be at the starting/meeting point of the parade, The Family Cathedral of Praise at 790 Windbell Saturday morning to notify any arriving motorcyclists of the cancellation, and accepting toy donations that participants already purchased for the parade.

You can email SantaCopToyParade@gmail.com to request a refund for pre-registration or to pick up pre-ordered shirts.

All money collected for registration, sponsorships, and shirt sales will still benefit the Mesquite Police Santa Cop Toy Program.