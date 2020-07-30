Mesquite Residential Recycling Service Cancellation Extended

Mesquite announced the extended cancellation of its residential recycling service.

The city said it is continuing its monthly evaluation of increased quantities of household waste set out for pick-up and its staffing capacities to service customers.

The city said citizens may drop off recyclable items for free at the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center at 3550 Lawson Road.

The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All customers must provide proof of Mesquite residency, such as a water bill or a valid Texas driver's license. The center will only accept materials generated from a private residence.

The disposal of materials from commercial properties is not permitted. Residents are provided unlimited free visits to the center to drop off recyclable items and one free visit per month for all other solid waste items.

The items the city said are acceptable include:

Fencing

Furniture

Lumber

Appliances

Automotive batteries

Tires (limit 4)

Small amounts of concrete and bricks

Plastic containers

Newspapers

Magazines

Telephone books

Chipboard

Cardboard

Tin

Steel

Aluminum

Glass

All types of metal and electronic waste

The items the city said are unacceptable include:

Hazardous materials (pesticides, chemicals, solvents)

Paint

Commercially generated waste

Roofing materials

Rocks

Dirt

Oil and other automotive fluids

"We know that this has been frustrating to our customers, but we really appreciate their patience and understanding as we have continued to see a significant rise in household waste due in part to people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic," said City Manager Cliff Keheley.

Through a press release, the city says it has seen a monthly average of a 22% increase in the tonnage of garbage collection and is currently dealing with about a 10% reduction in solid waste staffing.

Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for questions about the center.

