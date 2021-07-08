Texas Lottery

Mesquite Resident Wins $5 Million in Texas Lottery $50 Scratch-Off Game

Winning ticket purchased at Dallas-area Kroger store

A North Texan in Mesquite won $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The prize is the third of four top prizes in the $5 Million Fortune game and was purchased at the Kroger on Maple Avenue in Dallas.

One $5 million prize remains. Tickets for the game cost $50 each.

The Texas Lottery says $5 Million Fortune offers more than $225 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

