Mesquite Resident Claims $1M Scratch-Off Ticket Prize

There's a North Texan that is $1,000,000 richer.

On Tuesday, a Mesquite resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Cash Celebration.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven Store #25764A located at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game and according to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.