Mesquite Police to Release Bodycam Video, 911 Call in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

The Mesquite Police Department is set to release new video and details Friday afternoon in the deadly shooting involving two police officers this week.

In a message to NBC 5, a Mesquite police spokesman said bodycam video and 911 call audio in the Tuesday shooting of a 27-year-old man who police said charged at them while holding a knife and club would be released.

The man, 27-year-old Ashton Pinke, was believed to have been involved in an assault earlier in the day at the Audubon Park Apartments in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive, according to a police news release.

In the release, police said officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at about 7:45 a.m. where the dispatcher heard screaming and what sounded like a struggle in the background.

Officers then met a person identified by police only as "the victim" who said a man was armed with a knife.

The officers went outside of the apartment where they found 27-year-old Ashton Pinke on the side of the building holding a knife and a club. Police said Pinke charged at the officers with both items and that both officers shot him.

"They contacted the suspect who ultimately charged at them with the weapons in his hand and unfortunately officers had to make the decision to use deadly force," said Mesquite police Sgt. Mark Bradford.

Pinke was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second person, described by police as an "assault victim" and is believed to be Pinke's girlfriend, was checked out by a second ambulance, but refused to go to the hospital, Bradford said.

Pinke's family has retained attorney Justin A. Moore, who says his office intends to "investigate any and all civil rights claims for Ashton's family while demanding full transparency in any and all investigation that will be conducted by law enforcement going forward."

"Unfortunately, the lack of a proper response by the Mesquite Police Department ended in Asthon being shot and killed," Moore said in his statement. "By all accounts, Ashton was not armed with a gun or deadly weapon to justify the use of lethal force by officers on the scene."

The officers involved in the shooting have not been named, but the Mesquite Police Department said Tuesday afternoon they are a female 25-year veteran officer and a male 21-year veteran officer. As per department policy, the officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

