Three arrested, one shot by Mesquite police after gunfire heard on I-30

One person was shot by Mesquite police early Monday after officials say four men tried to run from a crash after gunfire was heard on Interstate 30.

According to Mesquite police, officers in the area of I-30 and Sorrento Boulevard heard gunfire coming from the eastbound lanes of the highway. Police said an officer saw a vehicle exiting Gus Thomasson Road at a high speed a few seconds later.

Mesquite police said that as the vehicle attempted to take the turnaround under the highway to go westbound, the driver lost control and crashed. Police said four men got out of the damaged car and tried to run.

"The officer pursued one of the occupants on foot. During the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck multiple times," police said.

NBC 5 News Mesquite police investigate a shooting involving a police officer, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Police did not provide any other details about what happened in the moments leading up to the officer firing their weapon, but they did say a gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer provided first aid, and the injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Responding officers tracked down two of the other men they said ran from the crash and arrested them. Police have not released their identities or said what charges they will face.

The fourth person was not located and is at large. No information about the fourth person has been released.

Police said additional guns were found inside the crashed car.

Mesquite police said the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for five years. No other information about the officer has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and more details will be released as they become available. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit was contacted to review the incident independently.