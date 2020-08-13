Mesquite

Mesquite Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

Mesquite Police Department

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female in her 30s who intentionally hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., Mesquite police responded to an aggravated assault call involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Samuell Boulevard and South Town East Boulevard.

According to witnesses and video footage, the driver in a Mercury Grand Marquis intentionally hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 36 mins ago

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Hold Weekly ‘Mega' Distributions, Events

The Mercury Grand Marquis is two-tone with a dark blue color on the front of the car and a silver color on the back of the car.

The driver of the vehicle, which had paper license plates in the video, is believed to be a Hispanic or Middle Eastern female in her 30s, police said.

Due to the unique appearance of the vehicle, Mesquite police said they believe the public can help identify the location of the vehicle or the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Mesquite Police Dispatch at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 1-877-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.

This article tagged under:

MesquiteMesquite Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us