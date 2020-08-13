Mesquite Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female in her 30s who intentionally hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., Mesquite police responded to an aggravated assault call involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Samuell Boulevard and South Town East Boulevard.

According to witnesses and video footage, the driver in a Mercury Grand Marquis intentionally hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

The Mercury Grand Marquis is two-tone with a dark blue color on the front of the car and a silver color on the back of the car.

The driver of the vehicle, which had paper license plates in the video, is believed to be a Hispanic or Middle Eastern female in her 30s, police said.

Due to the unique appearance of the vehicle, Mesquite police said they believe the public can help identify the location of the vehicle or the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Mesquite Police Dispatch at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 1-877-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.