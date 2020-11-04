Mesquite Police Search for Three Suspects in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals involved in three armed robberies.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, three individuals allegedly robbed different discount store locations in the city of Mesquite.

The individuals appeared to be targeting the businesses just before closing time, police said.

Police said the suspects robbed businesses in the 1300 block of Oates Drive and the 1300 block of Beltline Road on Oct. 21, and they robbed a business in the 800 block of Gross Road on Oct. 22.

One of the suspects has been identified as 17-year-old Mario Oliver, police said.

Police said investigators have issued two aggravated robbery warrants for Oliver, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mesquite Police Department

Anyone with information about Oliver or his whereabouts should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Smith at 972-216-6291.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.