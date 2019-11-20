Mesquite Police Search for 3 Men Accused of Aggravated Robbery

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects from an aggravated robbery.

According to Mesquite police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Cedarcrest Drive on Saturday at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police say that the victim was shot several times after he interrupted the suspects stealing his vehicle.

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas License Plate LMC9795, police say.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say that the suspects were described as three black men. They were previously seen on foot near Cartwright Road and Interstate Highway 635 prior to the incident.