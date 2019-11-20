Mesquite Police Search for 3 Men Accused of Aggravated Robbery

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying three men who shot a victim before stealing his vehicle

By Hannah Jones

Cedarcrest Shooting
Mesquite Police Department

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects from an aggravated robbery.

According to Mesquite police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Cedarcrest Drive on Saturday at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police say that the victim was shot several times after he interrupted the suspects stealing his vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 5 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas License Plate LMC9795, police say.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say that the suspects were described as three black men. They were previously seen on foot near Cartwright Road and Interstate Highway 635 prior to the incident.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us