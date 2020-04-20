Mesquite

Mesquite Police Search for 2 Men Facing Murder Charges

The men are wanted in connection to the Friday shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Anderson

Police in Mesquite are asking for the public's help to find two men charged with murder in connection to a slaying Friday.

Mesquite police said they obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Jalynn Turner of Forney and 21-year-old Bernard Cooper of Mesquite in connection to the shooting death of Tyler Anderson, 23.

Tuner and Cooper face murder charges.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of N. Galloway Avenue in Mesquite around 1 p.m. Friday and found Anderson shot in his vehcile, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call investigator D. Chasney with the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

