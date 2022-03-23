Mesquite Police Release Video Showing Shooting Between Burglary Suspect & Officers

Mesquite police released video Wednesday showing the dramatic confrontation when they spotted a burglary suspect in the parking lot of a trampoline park near I-30 and 635.

In a video posted on YouTube, Mesquite Officer Jolyn Lopez said the investigation is ongoing and an internal affairs investigation is also underway to determine if the officers followed department policy.

The police department released three videos showing three angles of the March 14 shootout.

In an officer’s body camera video, you see an officer with his gun drawn approaching a man in a gray hoodie outside the trampoline park. The officer repeatedly tells the man to put his hands up. The man then moves behind a dark SUV and opens fire.

Surveillance video from the trampoline park shows a much closer view of the suspect. The video shows the man pull a handgun from his bag and fire two shots at the officers, then a third as he turns to run away.

An unidentified male has been charged with assault and burglary after a gunfire exchange with Mesquite police Monday evening.

The burglary suspect identified by police as Ladarius Davis, 28, was struck in the neck and arrested moments later outside the business.

Mesquite police said Davis was treated and released at a hospital before he was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and burglary.

Police said the incident began earlier in the day with a call to a nearby apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road.

In a 911 call released by Mesquite police, a caller said a man forced his way into his apartment waving a gun.

“I just got robbed,” the caller told 911. “Some guy downstairs just robbed me and he has got a gun.”

The caller told 911 he believed the man lived in an apartment downstairs.

Mesquite police said officers arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect in his apartment and later called in the tactical team and crisis negotiators.

“After exhausting all other efforts the MPD tactical team made entry into the apartment and found it to be vacant,” Officer Lopez said in a statement posted on YouTube.

Lopez said while officers were clearing the apartment, a relative notified police Davis was at the nearby trampoline park.

Within seconds of officers arriving at the business, the shooting unfolded.