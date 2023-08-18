Mesquite Police release dash, body cameras of shooting that killed 16-year-old

Mesquite Police released videos Friday of a shooting involving an officer that killed a 16-year-old boy on Aug. 11.

In a recorded statement released Aug. 18, Mesquite Police Public Information Officer Aaron Paredes shared an edited video from the officer's dash camera and body camera that showed a short chase with a driver and the eventual shooting.

In their initial statement, Mesquite Police said an officer tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Pilot at about 8:45 p.m. near West Scyene and Gross roads.

Police said the driver refused to stop and began driving erratically with speeds nearing 100 mph. During a short chase, police said the driver hit multiple vehicles and a road sign before stopping in a residential front yard.

In the video released Friday, the driver can be seen getting out of the SUV and trying to get into the back seat. At the same time, the officer can be heard repeatedly yelling for the driver to "stop" and "get on the ground" or that he would be shot.

The teen moved back toward the front door, unlocked the back door and then opened the back door of the SUV.

"At this time, the officer believed that the suspect was retrieving a weapon from the vehicle, placing the officer in fear of imminent body injury or death," Paredes said.

When the driver reached into the back of the vehicle, the officer fired five times and the teen can be seen falling backward.

When backup officers arrived, they provided medical assistance before the boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said inside the vehicle they found a .45-caliber Taurus pistol loaded with three rounds in the magazine. In the video, Mesquite Police included a photo of the gun on the driver's floorboard and a second photo showing the gun, magazine and three rounds.

NBC 5 News Mesquite Police say a gun was found in a vehicle driven by a teenager who led police on a chase, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Paredes said the officer's identity is not being released due to the ongoing investigation. The officer has been with the department for 14 years, Paredes said, including eight as an officer.

Paredes also said the juvenile's name is being withheld at the request of his family.

Concurrent investigations into the shooting are being undertaken by the department and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.