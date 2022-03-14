Mesquite

Mesquite Police Involved in Monday Night Shooting

Officers exchanged fire with an unidentified suspect at the 3700 block of Childress Avenue

By Jacob Reyes

An unidentified male is in the hospital after a gunfire exchange with Mesquite police Monday evening, the department said in a press release.

Mesquite police responded to a call Monday afternoon and arrived at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson road. There, a victim told officers that an unknown man entered his apartment looking for the resident’s family member while pointing a handgun at him. The suspect exited the apartment and was believed to have entered another residence. 

Mesquite police special forces attempted to determine whether the suspect was actually inside the apartment complex and tried to establish communication through multiple forms of technology.

After police vacated the premises, a family member notified dispatch that the suspect was at a business located in the 3700 block of Childress avenue. 

Upon arrival, officers located and confronted the suspect who then fired at police. Two officers, one who has been with the department for six years and the other for three, returned fired and struck the suspect by gunfire where he was then detained.

Officers performed immediate life-saving measures and transported the man to a local area hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

