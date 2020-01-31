Mesquite Police Department Arrests 2 Robbery Suspects

Investigators with the Mesquite Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sonic restaurant.

According to Mesquite Police, 17-year-old Kendell Marine and his brother, 19-year-old Kenneth Marine, were arrested Thursday.

Police say that the two suspects robbed a Sonic restaurant located in the 1800 block of Military Parkway shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects ordered food outside and later confronted an employee at gunpoint, ordering the employee back into the store, police say.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with black wheels.

According to police, both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.