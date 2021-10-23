Mesquite Police Department Announces New Assistant Chief, Other Promotions

The Mesquite Police Department has announced the promotion of a new Assistant Police Chief.

On Friday, the department held a ceremony announcing that of Captain Doug Yates would join Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg in the leadership support of Police Chief David Gill.

According to Mesquite police, Yates has more than 26 years of experience with the department, including supervising patrol shifts, technical services, criminal investigations, dispatch, jail operations, and the canine unit.

Yates earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University-Commerce. His involvement in the community includes serving as a Youth Leader at First Baptist Church of Kaufman and as the Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 375, the department said.

During the ceremony, Police Lieutenant Geoffery Caldwell was promoted to the rank of Police Captain, and Police Sergeants William Lo and Chad Copeland were promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant.

Police Officers Curtis Phillip and Paul Wathen were promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant, and Public Safety Dispatchers Chad Boyette and Lauren Vega were promoted to the rank of Public Safety Dispatcher Supervisors.

"I am incredibly proud of all these professionals," Police Chief David Gill said. "Their commitment to the Mesquite Police Department and the community they serve is extraordinary. These promotions are a result of their leadership qualities and illustrate the character that they demonstrate every day to help keep Mesquite safe."