Mesquite Police Chase Ends in Garland With Officer Opening Fire; No Injuries: PD

Three people are in custody early Monday after a police chase that ended with a Mesquite officer opening fire in downtown Garland, authorities say.

A Mesquite police spokesman said officers began chasing the car at about 1 a.m. after noticing the vehicle was flagged as stolen. The driver of the vehicle continued into Garland and eventually stopped along Main Street, between 9th and 10th streets.

According to police, the three people in the car tried to run away when a Mesquite officer believed he was being shot at. He shot his weapon, but no one was hurt, police said.

Two people were taken into custody along train tracks at 10th Street while the third person was arrested a few blocks away near Austin Street.

The three people being held were described by police as two adults and one juvenile. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.