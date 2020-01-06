Mesquite

Driver Surrenders After High-Speed Chase Through Dallas

A driver in a black sedan was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Mesquite through Dallas Monday morning.

It started out as a traffic violation when the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued, Mesquite police said. Earlier in the chase, the driver slowed down and two people bailed out of the vehicle.

The driver continued weaving in and out through traffic in Dallas, at some points driving in the wrong direction.

The driver stopped the vehicle in a neighborhood and surrendered. The airbag in the driver's side was deployed and the car appeared to have front-end damage.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office was assisting Mesquite police in the chase.

