Mesquite Police Ask for Public’s Help to Locate 2 Suspects in Deadly Shooting

Police in Mesquite are asking for the public's help to find two people in connection to a shooting that killed a 29-year-old woman early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near the interestion of Gillette Drive and Avis Street -- west of Interstate Loop 635 and south of W. Bruton Road -- at about 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Mesquite police said.
Police said when officers arrived they found 29-year-old Kenisha Coleman of Terrell with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said they believed the shooting was the result of "an altercation with two unknown suspects" -- one man and one woman -- who did not have a prior relationship with Coleman.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477, Mesquite police dispatch at 972-285-6336 or Det. D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or dbarrett@mesqitepolice.org.