Mesquite

One dead after plane crashes departing Mesquite Metro Airport, officials say

Plane crashed in a heavily wooded area shortly after departure, officials say

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Sky Ranger shows wreckage after a plane crashed in a wooded area near Mesquite Metro Airport Thursday morning.
Texas Sky Ranger

One person is believed to have died after a plane crashed shortly after taking off from Mesquite Metro Airport Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the FAA, a Cessna Citation jet took off at about 7:40 a.m. with only a pilot on board.

Mesquite police told NBC 5 that the pilot died in the crash and that there was no damage reported to homes or other structures in the area. The pilot has not yet been identified.

Texas Sky Ranger arrived on the scene to find smoldering wreckage among trees, first responders could be seen in the area.

Promise Freeman told NBC 5 that she lives near Cartwright and Lawson roads and saw a plane go over her house toward the woods south of the airport. Freeman said she saw two explosions after it looked like the plane had crashed in the woods near a creek.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

Mesquite
