Mesquite officer and his father arrested in Wylie shooting, victim accused of stalking officer and girlfriend

A Mesquite Police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of providing a false statement and misusing his police laptop in a shooting investigation involving his father and an alleged stalker.

Wylie police issued two arrest warrants for 39-year-old Brian Hill. An arrest affidavit sheds light on the detailed back story that led up to the shooting.

The Back Story

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mesquite Police Officer Brian Hill, 39, told Wylie Police that his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was stalking and harassing them.

Hill told officers he made a report and recorded video of the ex-boyfriend setting the officer's personal motorcycle on fire weeks ago in Dallas at his girlfriend's residence.

The court document goes on to explain how, on June 25, Hill's girlfriend told him the ex-boyfriend followed her to a relative's apartment, where he tried to rush through the gate. Hill decided to drive by the apartments in his marked Mesquite Police car and saw the ex in a white Chevy Malibu, who then drove off.

Moments later, Hill said he let his K-9 out for a bathroom break when he saw the Chevy Malibu drive towards him and leave the area.

According to the document, he decided to follow the car and saw it was headed toward Wylie. The officer told police he knew the ex-boyfriend lived in Mesquite and was concerned he must know where he lived, so Hill then called Wylie Police. He told officers someone was following them and spoke with

The Shooting

Wylie Police said they spoke to the driver of the white Chevy Malibu around 2:00 a.m., who had dogs inside the car.

The affidavit goes on to state the man "Could not explain why he was in Wylie and denied any issues with any Mesquite officers."

“We responded, determined there was no offense involving that person which is why we released him. The shots were fired, probably not even 5 minutes later," said Ofc. Alexandra Waters, a spokesperson for the Wylie Police Department,

Around 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. Ballard Ave to a shooting.

They found the white Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the street with a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door, disabling the car, according to the probable cause affidavit. The driver was not injured but 'was pacing back and forth, visibly upset,' according to the document.

Police said while the victim was uncooperative, he described seeing a man in a white Audi SUV pull up beside him and fire a shot.

While the victim was speaking with officers, he saw Hill's patrol car drive by, and the victim yelled, 'I got you bi**h.'

Hill was ruled out as the suspected shooter because he was still with officers, who learned that Hill's girlfriend recently had her tires slashed prior to the shooting.

During their investigation, Waters said a nearby surveillance camera captured the shooting and also led them to the suspected shooter, 65-year-old Darvin Hill, who was arrested on July 11.

He was charged with deadly conduct-discharge a firearm, and was taken into custody without any issues.

Suspect is the Officer's Father

Wylie police said initially, Officer Hill denied knowing anyone suspected of being involved but would later find out Hill's father was the accused gunman.

"One of the most important takeaways is that regardless of who is involved, regardless of who the suspect is, regardless of who the victim is, we are committed to doing a thorough investigation and then following those facts wherever they may lead us," said Waters.

They learned through cell phone records that Hill spoke with his father before and after the shooting, according to court documents.

He also admitted to using his police department laptop to give his father information about the victim.

"We have access to a national database that is very well regulated, so it cannot be used for personal use, so Mr. Hill used that laptop and ran some vehicle registration information, which he was then able to provide to his father, who committed the shooting," said Waters.

Officer Hill turned himself into the Wylie Municipal Jail after detectives issued two arrest warrants for him. Wylie Police said he was taken into custody for misuse of official information and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Mesquite Police said in a statement posted to Facebook, "The Mesquite Police Department was recently made aware of an investigation involving one of our officers by the Wylie Police Department. The Mesquite Police Department is cooperating fully with their investigation, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave."