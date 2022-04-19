Mesquite Mom Still Missing Three Years Later, Family Pleading for Answers

It's been three years and the mother and sister of Prisma Peralta Reyes tell us the journey hasn't gotten any easier.

“We still grieve about it every day. We pray on it. But it still feels like it was just yesterday, you know,” said Reyes’ sister, Esmeralda Peralta.

Reyes was reported Missing in April of 2017 after her babysitter said she didn't show up to pick up her son. A son they say now has questions about his mother.

“He's knows everything. He's still a little young,” said “But we just tell him to pray.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Reyes was last seen in Old East Dallas and released surveillance video shortly after her disappearance.

Reyes, 26 years old at the time, was captured from a few different angles. In one video she is seen sitting at a bar. In the other, she's seen driving her white Jeep Wrangler. And another captured her standing near an elevator while using her cell phone.

Multiple agencies were involved in the initial search, including a Texas Game Warden with K9. Police have said they're following every lead possible.

To her sister who is out there somewhere, Peralta had this message.

“That we're all waiting for her to come home,” she said. “That wherever she's at we've been praying over her every day and we hope she's ok and that God's looking out for her.”

Reyes is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and blue jeans, according to the video obtained by police.

Anyone with information on Reyes' location is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.