Mesquite Mayor Organizes Vigil for Murdered Teen

On Monday night, a community came together to support a grieving mother following the murder of her 16-year-old son. It was a prayer vigil organized by Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman; an opportunity for people to rally around Key’Mydre Palmer’s mother.

Several dozen people came out to the Cornerstone Baptist Church on a rainy evening to offer up prayers of comfort and healing for the grieving family.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Mesquite Police said the call came in Saturday just after 7:00 pm at the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness said someone had fallen out of a car, and they thought perhaps there might’ve been a collision. When police arrived, they found 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Mayor Aleman said his heart was broken for this family, and that moved him to organize the vigil.

“I can’t even imagine what she’s feeling. I’m a dad and I have my children. I’m a grandfather and I have my grandchildren. She has her oldest son that she’s lost,” he said. “So, I just hurt for her.”

Palmer’s grandmother, Tonya Palmer, said her family was overwhelmed by the outpouring

“I’m very shocked,” she said. “I’m surprised the mayor is here and I didn’t know we had that much love. I didn’t know my family had that much care at all.”

Key’Myrdre was a sophomore at Horn High School. The investigation is ongoing. Police tell us no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.